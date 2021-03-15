Police make 5 arrests in Boulder party-turned-riot, release new video

BOULDER, Colo. — Police have arrested five more people in the University Hill riot in Boulder earlier this month.

Detectives also released two more videos — viewable here and here — and asked if anyone could identify the people seen in the footage.

In the new arrests, Garrett Doyle, 22, was booked into jail on felony counts of menacing, criminal attempt of second-degree assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of engaging in a riot, violating a public health order, disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions and petty offense of disorderly conduct.

Boland Dodge, 21; Brandon Hoover, 24; Eric Hoover, 24; and Parker Clemons, 20, were all arrested on a misdemeanor charge of engaging in a riot and violating the public health order.

Last week, Henry M. Chardack, 20, was arrested on several charges, including felony first-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor engaging in a riot.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Police said in a news release last week that they were continuing their investigation into ten other individuals who were allegedly involved in riot-related crimes and said they anticipated additional arrests in the coming days.

Three officers were injured after they were struck with rocks and bricks after they responded to the large gathering, according to police, and at least one car was damaged and flipped over. Police say an armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck sustained heavy damage, as well as other vehicles belonging to residents.

The street party involved 500-800 people — most not wearing masks — near the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the riot is asked to call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).