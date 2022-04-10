Multi-vehicle crash with serious injures closes roads in Boulder Saturday night

BOULDER, Colo. – A multi-vehicle crash closed some roads in Boulder Saturday night, according to police.

Boulder police tweeted just before midnight Saturday night that the northbound lanes of Highway 119 and The Diagonal were closed following a “serious, multi-car crash” in the area.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved and if any people were injured.

Police only said the roads would be closed for several hours as they investigated the circumstances of the crash. An update on road conditions was not provided by police.