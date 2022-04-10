Watch
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injures closes roads in Boulder Saturday night

Woman groped during CU Welcomefest concert, CU Boulder police looking for suspect
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
Woman groped during CU Welcomefest concert, CU Boulder police looking for suspect
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 12:28:36-04

BOULDER, Colo. – A multi-vehicle crash closed some roads in Boulder Saturday night, according to police.

Boulder police tweeted just before midnight Saturday night that the northbound lanes of Highway 119 and The Diagonal were closed following a “serious, multi-car crash” in the area.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved and if any people were injured.

Police only said the roads would be closed for several hours as they investigated the circumstances of the crash. An update on road conditions was not provided by police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break and watch these positive stories from Denver7