Cause of massive fire at Boulder condominium on Pearl Street ‘undetermined,’ fire officials say

BOULDER, Colo. – Fire officials in Boulder said Friday they were unable to determine what caused a massive blaze that engulfed dozens of units at a condominium on Pearl Street back in mid-October of last year.

Boulder-Fire Rescue said investigators determined the fire started outside near the west side of the apartment complex, but after a thorough investigation, “the cause of the fire has been declared undetermined.”

Investigators also found that the fire sprinkler system inside the apartment buildings and garage of the Whittier Apartments was working correctly at the time of the blaze in the early morning hours of Oct. 19. There were no fire sprinklers on the exteriors or within the attics of the building, according to investigators.

Additionally, fire officials said there was “no known fire or building code violations that would have led to the fire,” according to a news release from the department.

Several agencies worked together to determine the cause, according to Boulder fire officials, and multiple investigative techniques were used, including K-9s, analysis of possible ignition sources and extensive lab testing, but after reviewing all reports and findings, “there were no ignitable liquids found nor any other found sources of ignition … with no found evidence of fire setting.”

While Boulder Fire-Rescue’s investigation into the cause of the fire is now closed, the investigation by the police department remains open.

There were no reports of injuries from the massive fire, even though residents or visitors jumped from the second and third floors of the complex when the fire was raging.