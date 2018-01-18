Boulder neighbors concerned about latest Crestone Peak Resources drill sites closer to homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- As oil and gas operations continue to expand into neighborhoods in Northern Colorado, the latest debate is happening in Eastern Boulder County on open space land.

Crestone Peak Resources recently updated its proposed plans to drill a maximum of 140 wells near Highway 52 and US 287, which places one of the well sites right in front of Jamie Taylor's front yard on N. 115th St.

"We live in a rural area, we moved out here to live in quiet place and that would absolutely and completely destroy that," Taylor said.

Crestone spokesman Jason Oates said the company moved the drill sites from their original locations after hearing concerns from other neighbors along with the state health department.

"There's ten square miles here, and I know nobody wants it but I feel like some of this burden needs to be shared," Taylor said.

Crestone said it is still taking public comment about the new locations, but hopes to have a final draft complete in two weeks.

In Taylor's eyes the deadline is fast approaching and is putting her family's rural way of life in jeopardy.

"While this is happening there's dust, there's odor, there's light," Taylor said.

"You don't know how dangerous it is," Sandy Ray, another concerned neighbor said. "It'll be very, very different."

One of Taylor's biggest concerns is for her 10-year-old son. The view from his bedroom would sit a little over 500 feet from the proposed frack site with 28 well pads.

"I can't allow my son to be exposed to this, we don't know the long-term health effects," Taylor said. "It's unacceptable."

State regulators still have to approve the new well locations, and Crestone said nothing is final yet.

Once the sites are approved, Crestone plans to start drilling the proposed wells in early 2020 and they could take up to five years to complete.

Oates also stressed Crestone is committed to working with homeowners, and plans to meet one on one with concerned residents like Taylor.