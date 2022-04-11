A jump rope caused the hourslong closure of US 36 in Boulder Friday, police say

BOULDER, Colo. – A jump rope is behind the hourslong closure of U.S. 36 in Boulder on Friday, police said Monday.

U.S. 36 was shut down in both directions for about five hours Friday night into early Saturday morning between Baseline Road and Foothills Parkway in Boulder while police investigated a suspicious package in the road. Six nearby homes were also evacuated for several hours.

A bomb squad was also called out to the scene and police advised drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

Such was the response from police because the object was initially believed to be a pipe bomb, according to Monday's news release from the police department.

On Monday, however, Boulder police said examination of the device – which was eventually rendered safe by the city’s Bomb Team – eventually led investigators to determine the object was an Ignite weighted jump rope that had been modified using pieces of steel bar duct taped on the handles.

Boulder Police Deparment. An ignite weighted jump rope that has been modified using pieces of steel bar duct taped on the handles.

Anyone with any information related to these investigations is asked to call Detective E. Quayle at 720-564-2078. Reference case number is 22-3255. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com.