16-year-old skier dies after crashing into tree at Eldora

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old skier died in an accident at Eldora Mountain Resort on Monday morning, the second death at the Boulder County ski area in as many days.

The Monday death happened about 11 a.m., when Boulder County authorities received a call about a skier who struck a tree on the Lower Ambush Run. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene.

His name hasn't been released yet.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree on the Jolly Jug Trail at Eldora, officials said.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the man before ski patrol arrived. The snowboarder was transported down to the first aid room, but he succumbed to his injuries.

In January, a man in his 50s died while skiing on the Corona Run at Eldora. The man had hit a tree and later died at a hospital.