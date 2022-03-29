Watch
Two girls, ages 11 and 12, missing in Aurora, police say

Girls last seen in the area of 13th and Chambers
Aurora Police Department.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 29, 2022
AURORA, Colo. – Two tween girls are missing in Aurora, and the city’s police department is asking for your help to find them.

Darieliz De Jesus Rosado, 11, and Genesis Hernandez Rodriguez, 12, were last seen in the area of 13th and Chambers, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department. Tuesday's tweet did not specify a an exact date of their disappearance.

Rosado was last seen wearing all black and Rodriguez was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

If you see them, you’re asked to call 911.

