Police searching for suspects in fatal shooting in Aurora on April 4

AURORA, Colo. — Police are still searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting in Aurora earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened April 4 about 7:15 p.m. near East 35th Avenue and Helena Street, where officers found the shooting victim. The victim, a man whose name hasn't been released yet, was taken to a hospital and died three days later.

Detectives learned that the shooting happened after the victim left a Maverik Gas Station at North Chambers Road and East 38th Avenue. Investigators believe three vehicles were involved in the shooting: a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, a Volkswagen sedan, and a BMW 7 Series.

More information about the shooting wasn't available Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.