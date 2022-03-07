Watch
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down westbound I-70 at Airport Road in Aurora; at least 2 hurt, police say

multi vehicle crash on i-70 at tower road in aurora march 7 2022.png
Courtesy: Shawn Garcia.
multi vehicle crash on i-70 at tower road in aurora march 7 2022.png
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:26:23-05

AURORA, Colo. – At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 at Airport Road Monday in Aurora, according to police.

The crash was first reported by authorities at 11:48 a.m. In a tweet, police said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Tower Road.

By 12:02 p.m., the closure of the highway was moved to Airport Road.

All lanes of traffic in the area were required to exit onto Airport Road as crews worked to comb the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Alternate routes for those driving in the area include 32nd Avenue or 40th Avenue.

There is no time for the reopening of the westbound lanes of I-70.

