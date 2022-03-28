Juvenile arrested after starting brush fire at Saddle Rock Golf Course, fire officials say

AURORA, Colo. – A juvenile was arrested Monday morning after allegedly starting a small brush fire at Saddle Rock Golf Course, according to Aurora Fire Rescue officials.

The brush fire was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and grew to about 50 feet by 200 feet in size by the time firefighters arrived on scene, according to a spokesperson with Aurora Fire Rescue.

An official with Aurora Parks and Rec., which oversees the Saddle Rock Golf Course, told Denver7 the fire was way off to the side of the golf course, adding there was no impact on play. The official also said the fire was not on any maintained areas of the course.

Fire investigators identified a juvenile suspect who was taken into custody after allegedly admitting to starting the fire, the spokesperson said.