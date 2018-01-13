Family: Missing Aurora woman linked to murder investigation

AURORA, Colo. -- Family members of a missing Aurora woman say she disappeared two weeks ago, and now, her disappearance may be linked to a murder investigation.

The last time anyone saw 29-year-old Barbara Walker was New Year's Eve, according to her mother, Darcelle Todd.

Aurora Police would only confirm that it is a missing person investigation, but Todd and other family members said there is much more to the story.

"I just want her to be OK and alive," said Todd. "No matter what the circumstances are. I just want her back."

She knows the circumstances around Walker's disappearance leaves unanswered questions, but she believes the 29-year-old mother would never willingly leave her 4-year-old son.

"She had to have been taken or is away against her will because she just would not leave her baby like that," said Todd.

A few days after Walker disappeared, Aurora police found a man shot in the head in a ditch. Erik Leon Baker had a long criminal history. Police said the investigation determined he had been killed more than ten miles away, and Walker's family said it was at her house.

They do not know how she is involved, and Aurora police would only say that they are investigating everything.

Walker's family just hopes someone will come forward with answers and they are asking for prayers.

"I know that if prayers are out there, there is more chance of her being alive and safe," said Todd.