Aurora woman missing since Tuesday, considered at-risk by police

AURORA, Colo. – An at-risk Aurora woman has been missing since Tuesday and police need your help to find her.

Amy Marie Sullivant, 28, was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving a walk-in clinic in the 2200 block of Victor Street.

Sullivant is 5-feet-tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said she suffers from an intermediate level intellectual developmental disability, adding she has been missing in the past and is known to frequent RTD facilities.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amy, please call the Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100 or call 911.