Aurora to activate cold weather team to help the homeless when it snows

AURORA, Colo. – As snow moves into the Denver metro, the City of Aurora is activating a special team to help those experiencing homelessness stay warm during the cold weather.

The Aurora Cold Weather Outreach Team (ACOT), which consists of a police officer, firefighter, outreach professional, and mental health worker, connect the homeless with shelter and resources on snowy nights and when the temperature reaches 20 degrees or below.

“Our purpose is really to ensure that individuals that are sleeping out in the community are not subject to frostbite or even possible death if it gets that cold,” Lana Dalton, Aurora Homelessness Programs Manager who leads ACOT, said. “Friday night, we will be activating to ensure that folks that are sleeping on the street have access to emergency shelter options.”

Dalton said the team hands out winter weather gear to those who do not want to go to a shelter.

“We’ll provide basic necessities, additional hygiene products, and cold weather blankets,” Dalton said.

Dalton said beginning Friday at 5 p.m., the Aurora Day Resource Center will increase shelter capacity to 75 people.