Aurora courthouse evacuated Friday after resident brings grenades for disposal

AURORA, Colo. – A resident who brought grenades for proper disposal forced the evacuation of the Aurora courthouse Friday morning.

The resident – who was not identified – brought three Type 97 grenades to the Aurora Municipal Campus for disposal sometime before 11 a.m., police said in a tweet.

Buckley Air Force Base and the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad responded to the area to take custody of the grenades for proper disposal and handling.

As a precaution, the courthouse was evacuated.

Police said the grenades were not brought into any facility. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the campus.