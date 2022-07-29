Watch Now
A person pulled from a house fire in Aurora dies at hospital

The blaze in the 16300 block of East Radcliff Place has been extinguished
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 18:33:59-04

DENVER — A person pulled from an early morning house fire in Aurora has died at a local hospital.

At about 3:30 a.m. firefighters responded to the 16300 block of East Radcliff Place, a two-story, multi-family residence, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, one person was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. There was a natural gas leak at the scene which was also brought under control. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Most of the fire damage was contained to one unit and residents in adjacent homes are expected to be allowed to return to their homes soon.

