Police shoot and kill man in Arvada after reported carjacking, officials say

ARVADA, Colo. — Police shot and killed a man in Arvada after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint in a Target parking lot Wednesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near West 81st Place and Garland Drive, where police say the man fired a shot and that officers returned fire, killing him.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Arvada police said the man reportedly held a woman at gunpoint and stole her purse, phone and SUV, a black GMC Yukon XL, outside of a nearby Target store. Police said the man had a long-barreled handgun.

After leaving the Target, he went westbound and hit a fire hydrant. Officers located the man near 81st and Garland, and he fired one shot at police, officials said.

More information about the man was not yet available Wednesday. Police are still investigating the shooting.