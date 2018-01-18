Friends of missing 87-year-old man raise money for private investigators to help in search

Jaclyn Allen
10:01 PM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago
james mitchell | james mitchell missing | james mitchell pickup truck | james mitchell pickup truck train car | james mitchell missing man

The retired postal worker was a fixture at the American Legion Post 161 in Arvada, where his closest friends are organizing a fundraiser to hire a private investigator to help in the search for him.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARVADA, Colo. -- It has been more than a month since 87-year-old James Mitchell's pickup truck was found crashed into a train car in Arvada, and he is still nowhere to be found.

The retired postal worker was a fixture at the American Legion Post 161 in Arvada, where his closest friends are organizing a fundraiser to hire a private investigator to help in the search for him.

They have also organized a Facebook group to spread the word about his disappearance.

Meanwhile, they are planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 20 at 4 p.m. at the post as well as a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top