Friends of missing 87-year-old man raise money for private investigators to help in search

ARVADA, Colo. -- It has been more than a month since 87-year-old James Mitchell's pickup truck was found crashed into a train car in Arvada, and he is still nowhere to be found.

The retired postal worker was a fixture at the American Legion Post 161 in Arvada, where his closest friends are organizing a fundraiser to hire a private investigator to help in the search for him.

They have also organized a Facebook group to spread the word about his disappearance.

Meanwhile, they are planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 20 at 4 p.m. at the post as well as a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.