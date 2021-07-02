Arvada remembers and mourns shooting victims during community events on Thursday evening

ARVADA, Colo. — Several businesses opened their doors for special fundraisers on Thursday night to help raise money for the families of victims killed in the deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada in June.

During the weekly "Thursday Nite Bites" event in Arvada, several restaurants debuted their own fundraisers to support families.

The Bluegrass Lounge unveiled its "Support the Blue" cocktail with proceeds going to the Fallen Heroes Fund. Next door, the Gold Line Grab N Go restaurant held a donation event selling "Arvada Strong" merchandise to raise money for the families of. Officer Gordon Beesley and civilian Johnny Hurley, who both died in the shootout last week.

"I think the whole community is shaken," said Josh Schwartz, the owner of the Bluegrass Lounge. "I think the best way for all of us to come together and heal is by making these victims' families as much money as possible."

Hundreds attended the different events centered around the Arvada Town Square for the unique Thursday Nite Bites as a way to heal and mourn.

"You can't live in fear these days," Emery Fellows who attended the event. "We just have to move forward and get together as a group and be stronger."