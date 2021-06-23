Arvada police warns of donation scams after deadly shooting of officer, Good Samaritan in Olde Town

ARVADA, Colo. – Arvada police is warning residents to not fall prey to scammers looking to make a quick buck in the wake of a deadly shooting that left three people dead in Olde Town Monday afternoon.

Police notified the public via Twitter Wednesday that neither Arvada Police nor Arvada Fire are collecting donations from businesses for the Hurley and Beesley families.

It’s unclear how these scams are taking place – whether the scammers are making calls or going door-to-door, but a spokesperson for the police department told Denver7 he believes these scammers are pretending to be representatives of the police and fire departments and reaching out to businesses in the area to collect money.

Arvada PD reiterated Wednesday the only way people can donate to the family of Officer Gordon Beesley is through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Police said they were still working with the Hurley family to set up a site of some sort for those wishing to help the family of the Good Samaritan, who was identified Tuesday as 40-year-old John Hurley.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, but Arvada police said Beesley was responding to a call of a suspicious incident near the Arvada Library in Olde Town at around 1:15 p.m. Monday before the department received calls of shots fired in the area and that an officer had been shot.

In an update Tuesday, the Arvada Police Department said the suspect expressed a hatred of police officers and ambushed Beesley in the attack.