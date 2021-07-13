CPW removes chicken feeder stuck around bear’s head, says yearling did not have sores or wounds

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Tuesday they have removed a chicken feeder stuck around a bear’s head after it was spotted by residents in the foothills west of Boulder last week.

The CPW official told Denver7 they were able to remove the chicken feeder from the bear’s head sometime Tuesday afternoon after receiving two reports of sightings earlier in the day, including one from a resident who said they had spotted the bear outside a home on Fourmile Canyon Rd., roughly a 1/4 mile up from Salina.

The official said they were able to respond and tranquilize the bear and cut the chicken feeder off.

The bear was identified by CPW officials as a yearling female.

Wildlife officers who captured the bear said she was a little thin, “likely because it would have been harder for her to eat with that on her head because it extended past her nose.”

Other than that, the yearling was in pretty good shape, CPW officials said.

CPW said they believe the first report of the bear was on July 6.