Massive fire destroys Limon hotel overnight; 7 people evacuated

LIMON, Colo. – Seven people were evacuated while a massive fire gutted the First Inn Golden Hotel in Limon early Saturday morning. No injuries have been reported so far.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene of the fire at 158 Main Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials said hotel guests were able to evacuate the structure as plumes of dark smoke rose to the skies and light from the fire illuminated part of the town.

Limon Police Department officials said town residents woke up before the sun rose to provide coffee and water to first responders as they battled the blaze.

The fire was officially contained just before 8:30 a.m. but crews were still working hot spots within the structure to completely put out the fire just before noon.

Still a very active fire at this hotel in Limon. Only volunteers are here. Even the machinery operators. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/oOWPxBhswO — Eric Lupher (@EricLupher7) January 6, 2018

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

