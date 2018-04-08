Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Sonja Franchett, principal at Maire Elementary in Grosse Point, Michigan, said the crash also killed the couple’s daughters — 11-year-old Sophia and 8-year-old Elianna. She said the family was on vacation.
The Pacifica was reportedly traveling east when it hit the semi, going underneath it. The crash ripped off the roof of the vehicle, the CSP spokesperson said.
Authorities still do not know why the semi jack-knifed.
The highway was closed for about ten hours as investigators combed the scene and cleaned up debris from the road.