LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. – A family of four who was killed following a crash on Interstate 76 near Sterling early Saturday morning has been identified.

Thomas Toth and Christina Daskas-Toth, both 48, died after their Chrysler Pacifica hit a jackknifed semi head on just after midnight about five miles east of Sterling on I-76, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

Sonja Franchett, principal at Maire Elementary in Grosse Point, Michigan, said the crash also killed the couple’s daughters — 11-year-old Sophia and 8-year-old Elianna. She said the family was on vacation.

The Pacifica was reportedly traveling east when it hit the semi, going underneath it. The crash ripped off the roof of the vehicle, the CSP spokesperson said.

Authorities still do not know why the semi jack-knifed.

The highway was closed for about ten hours as investigators combed the scene and cleaned up debris from the road.