Watch
NewsDrought

Actions

Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

south platte river fort morgan
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brittany Peterson/AP
The South Platte River flows on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Fort Morgan, Colo. As climate change-fueled megadrought edges eastward, Nebraska wants to divert water in Colorado by invoking an obscure, 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize Colorado land along the South Platte River to build a canal. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
south platte river fort morgan
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 15:31:42-04

OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward.

And that's behind a simmering dispute over how much water Colorado and Nebraska are entitled to take from the South Platte River, which supplies both metro Denver's booming population and expansive agriculture on both sides of the border.

Nebraska stunned Colorado when it said it wants to invoke an old compact that allows it to seize Colorado land and build a canal to divert water from the river.

Nebraska’s plan underscores an increasing appetite throughout the West to preemptively secure water as the drought persists.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
515480x360amnewsnicolebrady.png

Start your day with Denver7 News in the mornings | Watch live news anytime here