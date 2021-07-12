‘You will continue to rape people’: Arapahoe County serial rapist gets 136 years to life in prison

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man prosecutors describe as a serial rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

During a sentencing hearing Friday in Arapahoe County District Court, Judge Ben Leutwyler sentenced Tre Carrasco, 26, to 136 years to life in prison.

Carrasco was convicted May 13 after a five-day trial on 11 counts in cases in Aurora, where he attempted to kidnap a woman in February 2019, and Cherry Hills Village.

“I am fully convinced, 100 percent, that there is no woman safe in America if you are out of prison,” Judge Leutwyler told Carrasco. “You will continue to rape people … because you want what you want, and nothing will stand in the way except the government.”

Carrasco was in prison for a sexual assault in Kansas. He was released and within days and was accused of another sexual assault. He fled to Colorado and committed the other crimes.

On Feb. 7, 2019, he tried to kidnap a woman in a parking lot in Aurora and ended up stealing the woman’s car when she got away.

Five days later, he used the stolen car to drive to a Cherry Hills Village home, where he raped a woman at knifepoint. He was arrested in the stolen car about five hours later.

The cases were prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Casey Brown and Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo.

