Woman’s body located in Douglas County after man turns himself in to Aurora police for her murder

AURORA, Colo. — The body of a 34-year-old woman was located in Douglas County Saturday after a man turned himself in to Aurora police for her murder.

Jesus Mendoz-Prudente walked into Aurora Police District 1 Station, 13347 East Montview Boulevard, Friday afternoon and told officers he had killed a woman, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the suspect told them the homicide was committed earlier in the morning inside an apartment at 1530 Beeler Street. However, police were not able to obtain where the body of the female victim was located.

On Saturday, after following up on investigative leads, police located the woman’s body in the area of Noe Road and Highway 105 in Douglas County.

Police did not release the circumstances the led to the alleged homicide. The cause and manner of the woman's death, along with the victim's identity, will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Mendoz-Prudente was arrested for first degree murder and is currently being held at the Aurora Detention Center.

