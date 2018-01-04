Woman who left toddler alone in car overnight during snowstorm gets 8 years in prison

In addition to the eight years in prison Carmon received, she also will have to serve three years of probation afterward. She faced up to 10 years in prison.
The judge in the case on Thursday called Carmon’s actions “atrocious” and “jaw-dropping” after prosecutors said in court that the boy was close to death when he was found inside Carmon’s vehicle.
She cried during sentencing after apologizing to the court: “I take full responsibility for what I did,” she said. “If my boy weren’t here today, I wouldn’t be either. … I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”