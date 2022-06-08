Woman wanted following arson at Casper abortion clinic; FBI, ATF Denver now investigating

CASPER, Wyo. – A woman who allegedly set fire to a Casper abortion clinic late last month is on the run and the ATF in Denver is now offering $5,000 to anyone with information on her whereabouts.

Surveillance video from the clinic shows a presumably white woman breaking into the building with a red jerrycan in the early hours of May 25 before leaving the scene. Casper police said the suspect was inside the clinic for about 15 minutes.

Police said they received a report of a business burglary at around 3:49 a.m., and upon arriving at the scene, officers saw smoke coming from the building. Casper Fire was called and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in Denver also responded to the scene. During the investigation, they determined the fire was intentionally set after finding several areas within the building where accelerant was used, according to a news release.

The suspect has a medium build, is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall and was wearing a surgical mask for the majority of the time she was captured on surveillance video. Surveillance video shows her wearing a navy-blue hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the ATF at (307) 633-9400.