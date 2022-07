COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating the city's fifth homicide of 2022 after a woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found around 1 a.m. in the 7000 Block of Grape Street. Officers responded to the area following a report of an unresponsive person.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests were made. Suspect information was not released.