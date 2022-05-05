Woman shot at Greenwood Village gas station, taken across the street to Starbucks

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A woman was shot at a Greenwood Village gas station then taken across the street to a Starbucks, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Around 6:25 a.m., a man and woman entered a Starbucks, located at East Orchard Road and South University Boulevard, claiming the woman had been shot.

The man left the woman inside the Starbucks and drove off in an older model white colored minivan before officers arrived, according to police. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Officers found the unoccupied minivan several hours later near I-25 and Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village police said. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Logan Roloson.

On Wednesday, Greenwood Village investigators contacted Roloson in Aurora and determined the shooting happened at the Shell gas station located at 5901 South University Boulevard.

Roloson was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County jail on "multiple felony crimes" through the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to police. The department did not specify what charges Roloson faces.