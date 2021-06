AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investing a homicide after a woman was shot and killed in the city Monday.

The shooting happened near 600 N. Dillon Way, according to a tweet from the department Monday morning.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police do not have suspect information at this time. They are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.