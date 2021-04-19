Woman robbed at gunpoint in Arapahoe County; bystander shot by suspects, officials say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was robbed in a store parking lot in Arapahoe County, near the southwest Denver area, on Monday afternoon, and then shot at by suspects, who struck a bystander, authorities said.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in a parking lot off East Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Three suspects reportedly robbed the victim at gunpoint in the parking lot and ran across Iliff. The woman then followed the suspects in her car and they shot at her multiple times. A bystander was shot in the foot and taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

It was unknown if the woman who was robbed was injured during the incident. Deputies were still searching for the suspects.