Woman killed, two men hurt in shooting at Aurora church

AURORA, Colo. — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting at an Aurora church Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church, located at 538 North Olathe Street.

One woman was killed in the shooting. Two men were shot and transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive, according to Agent Matthew Longshore, public information officer with the Aurora Police Department. An additional adult, who was not shot, was taken to the hospital for other medical issues.

In a press conference, Longshore said there is a relationship between the suspect and one of the victims. He did not provide further details about that relationship.

News briefing for shooting at Iglesia Faro De Luz https://t.co/lWuCWzJo2m — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 5, 2022

Authorities are working to locate the suspect.

Longshore said numerous people were inside the church at the time of the shooting. The department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.