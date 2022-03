DENVER — A woman is dead after a shooting on Welton Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident happened sometime Monday in the 2500-2600 block of Welton Street.

The victim, an adult female, was found by officers and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the case will now be investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.