Woman killed after 3-car crash in Aurora on July 4; police searching for 3 people who fled the scene

AURORA, Colo. – A three-car crash late Sunday night resulted in a woman's death, and police are now searching for three people believed have been inside the vehicle at fault.

A Nissan Rogue a Chrysler Town and a Country minivan were traveling southbound on North Havana Street at around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 when a Chevy Avalanche that was traveling northbound on Havana Street crossed the centerline and struck the Nissan head on as the vehicles passed North Del Mar Parkway, according to police. The Nissan then struck the minivan which was in the lane next to it, police said in a news release.

Three people inside Chevy Avalanche ran away from the scene following the crash, a news release from the Aurora Police Department states.

The driver and the passenger of the Nissan – a man and a woman – were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. The people inside the minivan were not injured in the crash.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified, police said.

Havana Street was closed for several hours as investigators combed the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information about the identity of the three people believed to have been inside the vehicle at fault, is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipster to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.