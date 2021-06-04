Woman in El Paso County arrested after deceased newborn found in backyard

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A mother in El Paso County faces a murder charge after authorities found her deceased and partially buried newborn in her backyard in January.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2021, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unresponsive newborn. The caller said the baby was partially buried in her yard, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived and confirmed the newborn was deceased.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating the death.

Following a long investigation, an arrest warrant was secured for the baby's mother, Amy Grace Carr, on June 3 on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. Additional charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.

No other details were available as of Friday morning.