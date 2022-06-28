Watch Now
Woman in Aurora wanted for bias-motivated crime; police ask for community’s help to find her

bias motivated crime_aurora_june 25 2022.png
Aurora Police Department.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 19:27:29-04

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they say committed a bias-motivated crime late last week.

The woman reportedly harassed an employee of a 7-Eleven because of his national origin and assaulted another woman who intervened in the harassment and also called her a racial slur, according to Aurora police.

The woman was then confronted by another man and the suspect again used a racial slur against the man.

She left prior to officers arriving on scene.

Police ask that if you recognize the woman pictured above, that you call the police department’s Bias-Motivated Crime Investigator, Detective Salazar, at 303-739-1661. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

No other information about the crime was immediately available.

