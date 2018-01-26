Woman escapes attempted sex assault after forced into man's SUV in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are looking for a man they say forced a woman into his SUV and then attempted to assault her sexually. The victim was able to escape.

The victim contacted police Monday and told them she was in the area of 11th and Spruce Streets in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 20, when an unknown man forced her into a car and attempted to sexually assault her.

The vehicle was a large SUV or similar make with two-tone leather seats.

The suspect is described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old, 5’10” to 6’ tall with a thin build. He had brown facial hair and was wearing a hat and blue shirt at the time of the assault. He had very straight teeth and large eyes.

The victim said he wore very strong cologne, may have had an east coast accent and seemed well educated.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).