Woman dies after shooting in Aurora; Motive still unknown, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A woman is dead and a man remains in serious condition following an early Sunday morning shooting in Aurora.

Police said both victims arrived at around 4:45 a.m. by car to the University of Colorado Hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.

While at the hospital, the woman was pronounced deceased. The man remained stable, but in serious condition.

Through the course of the investigation, police believe the shooting took place in the area of E. Mississippi Ave. and S. Galena St.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family members.

Investigators do not yet know what led to the shooting and added no further information would be released.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call MCU Detective Randy Hansen at (303) 739-6710. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.