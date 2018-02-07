Woman dies after her vehicle hit by train in Eaton

EATON, Colo. – A woman died Tuesday night when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a train on the northern side of Eaton.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and Oak Avenue (Highway 85), according to a sergeant with the Eaton Police Department.

The spokesman said a woman was inside the vehicle, an SUV, when it was hit, and that she died at the scene.

The train, which was operated by Union Pacific, was headed southbound at the time, and the woman was driving westbound on 5th Avenue.

The police spokesman said the crossing is controlled by a stop sign and there are no crossing arms.