Woman dead, another injured in Aurora shooting early Saturday morning

AURORA, Colo. – Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information into a shooting that left a woman dead and another one injured in Aurora early Saturday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the area of E. Kentucky Avenue and South Iola St. on the report of an unknown problem after dispatch indicated that a woman was in distress in the area, according to police.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found two women in a vehicle near the area where the initial call came from. One of them had been shot and both were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman who had been shot died sometime later, police said in a press release. The second woman was treated for minor injuries and was expected to survive.

Happening now: @AuroraPD is investigating a murder on S Iola. One woman was shot around 4:30 this morning. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Neighbors say they heard five guyshots and then women yelling for help. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/nnZ2R5q6DA — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) April 14, 2018

Aurora police investigators do not yet know what led to the shooting and there is currently no suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.

Neighbors hear the gunshots

"I heard about five gunshots simultaneously. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. I looked out. I didn’t see anything at first and about two minutes later, I saw a car fly off out of the back alley way," said James Clinton.

That's when he saw his neighbor walk out of her house with her cell phone in her hand.

"She walks over to the car and all of the sudden she either collapsed or she knelt down to help the lady in the street," Clinton said.

One of the women started screaming and calling for help before performing CPR on the woman who was shot. Both women were taken to the hospital, where one later died as a result of her injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released after family has been notified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Clinton says she was always nice to him.

"We spoke a couple times. She’s pretty friendly. She’s neighborly," he said.

Clinton has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and says it's not what it used to be.

"I can see that things are starting to change, violent things are starting to happen. This is not the first time that there has been a shooting on this block," Clinton said.

However he doesn't plan on moving and others say they, too, are planning on staying.

"It’s a nice neighborhood, very nice neighborhood and this is just out of the norm right here so I don’t know, just a bad situation," said Josh Robinson. "It’s unfortunate that it happened but it can happen anywhere."

The Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide unit is handling the investigation. They are asking anybody with information about the shooting to please call Detective Fredericksen at (303) 739-6106. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.