Woman charged in death of Colorado teen who overdosed on fentanyl during class

DENVER — A woman has been charged with the death of a Colorado Springs teen who died of fentanyl poisoning after overdosing on the drug during class at Mitchell High School in December, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday.

The suspect, Alexis Nicole Wilkins, 26, was charged in federal court with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. She is accused of distributing pills containing fentanyl to two teen girls in early December of last year in the parking lot of Citadel Mall.

The teens took the pills to Mitchell High School the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl who accidentally overdosed and died. The victim consumed the pill in the bathroom, went to class, and began foaming at the mouth while becoming unresponsive, according to an affidavit released in the case.

The victim's teacher noticed the girl was in trouble and called 911. The girl was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

FBI investigators interviewed the girls who allegedly purchased the pills, and they identified the suspect, leading authorities to the suspect’s Facebook page where it “returned a voluminous amount of data which included over 80,000 pages of documents,” the affidavit said.

Investigators were also able to use subpoenaed location data from Facebook to place the suspect at the Citadel Mall at the time of the alleged sale and to the suspect’s home, according to the affidavit.

FBI agents and Colorado Springs police officers executed a search warrant at Wilkin’s house on Tuesday, seizing over 100 pills and over $7,000 in cash, the documents said.

“Some of the pills were recovered from Wilkins’s master bedroom and some were recovered from inside her silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. Investigators believe some of the pills were pre-packaged for distribution,” the affidavit read.

Wilkins was arrested during the search and questioned. She told investigators that she is unemployed and began selling pills six months ago, according to the documents.

“She claimed she was unsure if all her pills contained just fentanyl, a mix of Percocet and fentanyl, or just Percocet. She said she had just purchased fentanyl from her supplier on March 14, 2022, for approximately $2,000, and had distributed fentanyl as recent as March 14, 2022,” the affidavit read.

Wilkins appeared in federal court in Denver on Wednesday where she was advised of the charges, which carries a penalty of no less than 20 years in prison.