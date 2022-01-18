Woman arrested in connection to Greeley shooting that left one man dead, another injured

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Greeley that left one man dead and another injured.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, officers with the Greeley Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Ash Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, a 46-year-old man and 36-year-old man. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The 36-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving. His identity has not yet been released. The 46-year-old was released from the hospital after treatment.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jessica Reeves-Burrola. On Jan. 24, 2022, she was located and taken into custody without incident.

Reeves-Burrola has been charged with murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and assault in the first degree. She is currently being held in the Weld County Jail.