EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A woman was arrested Tuesday after abducting her own child at gunpoint in unincorporated El Paso County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Amber Green, 38, reportedly broke into a home in the 2000 block of Mount Herman Road in unincorporated El Paso County early Tuesday morning and threatened the homeowners before abducting her own child and fleeing from the home. The sheriff’s office said Green is a non-custodial parent.

Information obtained by authorities revealed Green was near Blackhawk and Englewoo, and authorities there helped the sheriff’s office search for the woman and the child.

Deputies said it was not believed the child was in imminent danger of harm. Deputies said Green met with the child’s father and custodial parent at a business parking lot in Monument and returned the child unharmed at around 3:30 p.m. She was arrested by the sheriff’s Tactical Support Group and was still in possession of the handgun used in abduction, deputies said.

The woman was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond for felony charges of first-degree burglary, felony menacing and violation of a custody order.