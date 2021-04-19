Woman accused of shooting, killing husband in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband Sunday.

Janet Juarez, 22, is being held at the Denver City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The 22-year-old male victim was shot in his car in the 4900 block of Granby Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. His identity has not been released.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect and victim have been married since December and have a child together, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7.

After the shooting, Juarez went back into the home – with a child still in the car seat -- and told witnesses she had just shot the victim because he was trying to kidnap her and the baby, the affidavit states.

Police were called to the home and they arrested the 22-year-old suspect. During a search of the scene, police found a backpack containing CZ 9mm semi-automatic handgun and recovered spent cartridge casings from the back seat of the victim’s car, police said in the affidavit.

