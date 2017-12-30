Woman, 19, missing in Broomfield, hasn't been seen since Thursday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A 19-year-old woman has gone missing in Broomfield and police are asking for your help to find her.

Natalie Bollinger, 19, reportedly left her home after speaking to a family member at about noon on Thursday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to a Broomfield Police Department official who released the information through Facebook.

“Although she is an adult, based on her family’s concern, we are asking for the public’s assistance on locating her,” the department official wrote.

Bollinger is white, about 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 102 pounds. She has maroon colored hair and hazel eyes.

Police also said she has two facial piercings, one in her lower lip and septum piercing in her nose, as well as a distinctive tattoo on her left forearm.

The police department official said they are “continuing our efforts to locate her.”

If anyone has any information that may help police in finding Bollinger, you are asked to call the Broomfield Police Department at (303) 438-6400.

Police working with Adams County after body found Friday

On Saturday, the Broomfield Police Department told Denver7 they were working with the Adams County Sheriff's Office to see if there's a "nexus between their homicide and our missing person," according to Broomfield Police Sergeant Steve Griebel.

The body was found near East 116th Avenue and Riverdale Road on Friday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office initially tweeted Friday they were investigating a suspicious death in that area, but did not provide further details. A day later, they said the death was now considered a homicide, adding they had identified the victim but could not release the name until after family members were notified.

Investigation continues today, is now a homicide investigation, the victim has been identified but the name can not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin. We do not believe the community is in danger at this time. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) December 30, 2017

Missing woman requested, received protection order

Griebel said Saturday his agency was aware that Bollinger requested and received a protection order from Adams County Court against a 42-year-old man on Dec. 15 — 13 days before she disappeared.

This is a developing news story. Check often for updates.