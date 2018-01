STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials are still investigating a shooting north of Hayden involving a bald eagle.

The Steamboat Pilot And Today reported Tuesday that the eagle was found injured Dec. 14 along a county road about 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) from Hayden.

The bird was initially believed to have been hit by a car, but X-rays later showed the one of the eagle's legs was nearly severed.

Veterinary staff confirmed that the bird's injuries were caused by a bullet.

Staff decided it would be best to euthanize it.

Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf says there is still an active and ongoing investigation into the shooting.