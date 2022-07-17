WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A mail carrier came to the aid of a 6-year-old girl whose mother was passed out on fentanyl inside a stolen car in Wheat Ridge Saturday.

The woman was arrested at a motel parking lot and the girl was safely taken by a family member from the scene, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The suspect was driving when she pulled over into the motel parking lot, took fentanyl, and passed out in the driver’s seat, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The suspect’s 6-year-old daughter called out for help when the mother passed out. A nearby mail carrier heard the cries for help, came to the vehicle and called Wheat Ridge police.

When officers arrived, they contacted the suspect and learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on several charges including child abuse, according to police.

Police said they are grateful for the mail carrier’s quick action and that the little girl is safe.