Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Wheat Ridge police: 6-year-old calls out for help after mom passes out on fentanyl in car

wheat ridge pd.png
Wheat Ridge PD
wheat ridge pd.png
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 17:07:18-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A mail carrier came to the aid of a 6-year-old girl whose mother was passed out on fentanyl inside a stolen car in Wheat Ridge Saturday.

The woman was arrested at a motel parking lot and the girl was safely taken by a family member from the scene, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The suspect was driving when she pulled over into the motel parking lot, took fentanyl, and passed out in the driver’s seat, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The suspect’s 6-year-old daughter called out for help when the mother passed out. A nearby mail carrier heard the cries for help, came to the vehicle and called Wheat Ridge police.

When officers arrived, they contacted the suspect and learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on several charges including child abuse, according to police.

Police said they are grateful for the mail carrier’s quick action and that the little girl is safe.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed