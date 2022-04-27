Weld County teacher arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County School District 6 teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Greeley police received a cybertip from Yahoo! Inc. in Dec. 2021. The tip was generated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and indicated that multiple child pornography images were shared from IP addresses belonging to Weld County School District 6, according to police.

Authorities began a criminal investigation and identified Kenneth Magruder, 58, as a suspect. Magruder has been a teacher at Greeley Central High School since December 1991 and is the manager of District 6 Stadium. He has been on leave from the district since Dec. 20, 2021, according to police.

Magruder was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Weld County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. These charges stem from the alleged possession of child pornography, according to police.

Greeley Police Department

The department says at this time, it has no reason to believe that any District 6 students were victims in this case.

“Any kind of sexual exploitation of a child is detestable behavior. But when the suspect has also been entrusted with our communities’ children for over 30-years, it is especially troublesome. I am proud of the thorough work our detectives did to secure an arrest on this case and grateful that we have community partners like District 6 and [Homeland Security Investigations] to assist us with our investigation,” said Interim Chief Adam Turk.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the department at 970-350-9572.