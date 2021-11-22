Weld County looking for clues in case involving missing person, homicide outside Johnstown

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office need your help to solve a homicide that happened outside Johnstown Sunday, as well as find a missing person who may be a potential second victim in this case.

Deputies responded to a home on Blake Street near the intersection of County Road 48 ½ in unincorporated Weld County at 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious death in the area. The victim, 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez, was found dead from blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

During the investigation, deputies learned a second potential victim, 26-year-old Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He remains missing and might be in danger, they said.

Deputies are also investigating Avila’s connection to a 2015-2017 white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about this case, Gilbert, Avila or the white Camry is asked to call Det. Ong at (970) 400-5816, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.