Weld County deputy arrested on suspicion of stalking, harassment and domestic violence

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Weld County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stalking, harassment and domestic violence, the sheriff's office announced.

On Friday, April 8, a judge issued a temporary protection order restraining Deputy John Maedel from contacting the victim. The sheriff's office learned of the order and asked the Greeley Police Department to investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

During that investigation, officers learned that the victim began receiving numerous text messages and phone calls from Maedel beginning in Dec. 2021, according to the sheriff's office. Maedel then began following the victim and made threatening comments towards her, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, the Greeley Police Department arrested Maedel on suspicion of stalking, harassment and domestic violence. He was booked into the Weld County Jail.

Maedel has been with the sheriff's office since 2016. He is a detective assigned to the patrol division, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on this cased is asked to contact authorities at 970-350-9683.